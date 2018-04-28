The ongoing process to recall Senator Dino Melaye has commenced with electorates showing reluctance to appear for verification.





As at 11:00am, our correspondent, who visited some polling units in Lokoja, especially in Mopa, and Yagba East LGAs, reports that residents stayed away from the exercise.





At Amorley frontage, no electorate had appeared to be verified as of the time of this report.





Also at St Mary’s, Crowther, Lokoja club, and Nepa Frontage in Lokoja, it was same situation.





As at 11:01 a.m. in Lokoja club, out of 875 persons that reportedly signed the recall form, only two electorate had showed up to verify their signature.





This was greeted with controversy as they both claimed that they were not part of those making effort to recall the embattled senator.





In the list posted in the above polling units, our correspondent observed duplication of signatures.





A resident of the area Samuel Olukotun told our correspondent that his wife’s name was on the list, which according to him was forged.





According to him, “My wife Feyisayo Olukotun did not sign anything to recall Dino Melaye. This is a forged signature. I will sue any one behind this act”.





At Paparanda Square, the unit witnessed appearance of some electorate, but none of them had their signatures in the list.





At Ukwo Okoriko in Kogi Koton Karfe Local government, out of 440 electorate that signed the recall form, as at 11:20am, only eighteen people have showed up for the process.





Kogi Koton Karfe has 67 polling units.





In Mopa and polling units in Egbe, Yagba West, there was a complete boycott as of the time of this report with INEC and Security officials, sitting and waiting for electorates to appear for verification.