As the lingering crisis between Senator Dino Melaye, lawmaker representing Kogi West, takes center stage in national discourse, leaders from his senatorial district under the auspice of Okun Development Association, ODA, has appealed to the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the ruling party to come out and see to the peaceful resolution of the crisis within its fold.





President-General of the Okun Development Association, Mr. Femi Mokikan made the appeal in a statement issued on Thursday in Lokoja.





According to him, from the accounts of all that has happened in the last 72 hours between law enforcement agents and Senator Dino Melaye, it was obvious that the law enforcement agencies have allegedly gone beyond the bounds.





“The Okun people of Kogi State, more than any other people, have justifiable reasons to be apprehensive at the recent ugly dimension that his encounter with the Law Enforcement Agencies has assumed.





“Senator Dino Malaye is like every other person with legitimate claim to any part of Okun-people local government areas, our own.





“Government must not deploy extra-judicial and extra-legal methods in dealing with suspects”, he said.





The ODA President-General noted that what they are currently witnessing is traceable to political differences between experienced stakeholders who were leading lights to their supporters from the same political association.





He also appealed to all the government law enforcement agencies assigned the responsibility of looking into the allegations against Senator Dino Melaye, to discharged the responsibility with due respect to the laws of the land, respect the lawmaker’s fundamental rights and protect his dignity.





“The Okun Development Association equally appealed to all peace loving citizens of goodwill in this country who are in a position to do so to step in and assist in the resolution of the problem and demand that the security and safety of Senator Dino Melaye be guaranteed in and out of custody,” he stressed.





The association also assured that as a body they will continue ongoing behind-the-scene efforts, and also be ready to take up any additional role that can lead to a peaceful resolution of the matter at hand.