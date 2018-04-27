The Nigerian Police Force has explained why it’s Inspector General, IG, Ibrahim Idris shunned the Senate, following summons over the ordeal of Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye.

Following Senate’s summon, a senior officer had represented the IGP, on Thursday, a situation the Senate frowned at.





The IGP, who is on an official visit to Bauchi State, was represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations, Habila Joshak.





Explaining the reason for the IGP’s failure to honour the invitation, Force spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood said the Police Act and Regulation permits a senior officer of the force of the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police and Assistant Inspector General of Police to represent the IGP in an official capacity when permitted.





The statement reads, “It is on the basis of the above that while the Inspector General of Police is on an official assignment in Bauchi state that he delegated the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations to represent him and honour the invitation of the Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria in respect of the felonious offenses for which Senator Dino Melaye was taken into police custody, investigated and to be arraigned in the Federal High Court, Lokoja without further delay.





“Consequently, the general public is hereby implored to note that the Inspector General of Police acted rightly in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Police Act and Regulation and other extant laws





“The Nigeria Police Force is a law abiding organization and holds the Senate and its leadership in high esteem, however the Force wishes to impress on the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria not to personalize or trivialize the criminal offenses indicting Senator Dino Melaye.”