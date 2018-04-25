The Senate President, Bukola Saraki on Wednesday said the senate was trying to resolve the crisis involving the embattled Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye.

Saraki made the disclosure while addressing journalists during a visit to the embattled Senator at the National Hospital, in Abuja.





He disclosed that Melaye was stable but still in the intensive care.





According to Saraki, the embattled lawmaker has not eaten in the last 24 hours.





“We are happy that we’ve just seen him. He’s in the intensive care and stable for now, though he has not eaten in the last 24 hours and we are trying to resolve that.”





Saraki led a senate delegation to visit Melaye at the National Hospital.





Melaye, is being treated of injuries he sustained after he allegedly jumped off a police vehicle while being transported to Lokoja, Kogi State to face criminal charges.





The lawmaker was initially admitted at the intensive care unit of Zankli hospital opposite the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Mabushi in Abuja before he was transferred to the National Hospital.