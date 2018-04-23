Dino Melaye, lawmaker representing Kogi west senatorial district, has been released hours after he was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.





A witness at the airport disclosed this. The witness said after preventing the lawmaker from boarding his flight, the immigration officials asked him to wait for questioning.





“After this, policemen surrounded the senator and he shouted: ‘Will you carry me by force into the vehicle?'” the witness said.





“The senator was visibly upset and did not hide his disappointment. Many passengers watched the stand off without any intervention. The senator was not manhandled, but after a while, was allowed to leave the airport.”





Melaye had announced his arrest on Twitter, saying he was prevented from embarking on a trip to Morocco.





But Anjuguri Manzah, spokesman of the police in the federal capital territory (FCT), had said he was not aware of the arrest.





“I cannot confirm what you are asking because I am not aware of Dino Melaye’s arrest,” he said





Sunday James, spokesman of the Nigeria Immigration Service, later confirmed the arrest of the senator, saying the agency acted based on instruction.





Last month, the police declared Melaye wanted in connection with a murder case in which he was implicated.





Jimoh Moshood, force spokesman, had said the Interpol had been alerted to arrest Melaye alongside some suspects.





The police had declared Melaye wanted in connection with a murder case. Some suspects had alleged that the lawmaker was supplying arms to them.





Last month, the federal government charged him to court for allegedly framing Edward Onoja, chief of staff of Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state.





Melaye had accused Onoja of being behind an alleged assassination attempt on his life in April 2017.





But in a suit filed by the office of the attorney-general of the federation (AGF), the federal government said the police found out that Melaye’s claim was false.





The suit was filed before a high court of the FCT.





Melaye was also accused of making a false statement of facts in a phone conversation with Mohammed Abubakar, son of the late Abubakar Audu, former governor of Kogi, with the intention of harming the reputation of Bello’s chief of staff.