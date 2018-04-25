Mike Ozekhome, the lawyer to embattled Senator Dino Melaye, has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari administration is trying to crush his opponents ahead of the 2019 elections, adopting strategies reminiscent of Adolph Hitler’s Nazi regime.

Speaking to Channels Television on Tuesday, Ozekhome claimed Melaye was abducted by the police with the aim of forcefully arraigning him at a Federal High Court in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.









“It is a sad reminder of Hitler’s Gestapo strategies of attempting to annihilate all opponents.





“Nigerians have to wake up to the realities of the perilous times that we are now going through and more perilous times in the days, the weeks, the months ahead because of 2019 elections,” Ozekhome said.





Hours after Senator Melaye’s arrest on Tuesday morning by the police, he jumped from a moving police vehicle, injuring himself in the process.





He was subsequently taken to a hospital in Abuja.