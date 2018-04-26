The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotun Idris has failed to appear before the Senate on Wednesday, to explain the circumstances surrounding the travails of Senator Dino Melaye.





The non appearance of the IGP became clear when Deputy Senate leader, Bala Ibn’Nallah moved that order 17 of senate rules which deals with the invitation of IGP be considered.





In utter dismay, Na’Allah said, the Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly matters, Senator Ita Enang has told him that the IGP has travelled to Bauchi with President Buhari.





“Mr. President, the IGP is not here. This afternoon, the Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly matters told me that the IGP has travelled to Bauchi with President Buhari. ”





Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki asked the Chairman of Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Abu Ibrahim to explain what happened to the invitation of IGP.





Abu said, the IGP has sent his DIG operations, but Saraki declined, saying it is IGP that was invited.





“Did we invite the DIG or IGP?,” Saraki asked.





Senators who spoke were unanimous that the IGP lacked respect for the senate.





Senator Sam Egwu insisted that the IGP was supposed to have written to the senate that he would not be available, saying such wouldn’t generated anger from the lawmakers.





Senate president said the IGP has no respect for democratic institution and wondered the way he conducts his responsibility with regards to killings in the country.





Senate resolved that he appears on Wednesday next week, before the senate to explain the security situation in the country.