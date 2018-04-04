Erstwhile Special Adviser to then president, Goodluck Jonathan on Media and Publicity, Dr. Reuben Abati, has observed that the lawmaker representing Kogi West on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Sen. Dino Melaye, has proven to be more of an opposition leader to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari than his Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, counterparts.





In an article published yesterday and entitled, ‘Where is the Nigerian Opposition?’ Abati stated that while Melaye is playing the role of opposition leader, “One or two PDP Senators, along with some other APC members, in comparison, have since acquired a reputation for going to the Red Chamber to sleep during plenary sessions!”









“APC Senator Dino Melaye has functioned more as an opposition leader than any PDP Senator with his persistent interrogation of Executive policies and actions,” the former presidential spokesman wrote.





DAILY POST had reported Melaye as disclosing last month that whereas the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, borrowed N6trn in its 16 years in power, the federal government led by his party has borrowed N11trn within three years.





He had before then slammed the ruling APC for failing to meet the expectations of Nigerians, adding, “I say this without fear or favour. We have more complaints in the APC and even in the Presidency than service rendered. We cannot as a people continue like this.”