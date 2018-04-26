 Dino Melaye cries out - 'I’ve been denied food, access to my lawyers, family members' | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Dino Melaye cries out - 'I’ve been denied food, access to my lawyers, family members'

8:24 AM 0
A+ A-


Controversial Nigerian senator representing Kogi West, Senator Dino Melaye has said that he has not been allowed to see his family, his lawyers.

He also said that he has been denied food at the National Hospital in Abuja where the operatives of the Nigeria Police moved him to yesterday.

The Senator tweeting on his Twitter handle said that he was at the Trauma section of the intensive care unit of the national hospital.




Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top