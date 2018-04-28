The Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum (NGF) yesterday met again in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The chairman, Governor Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara, told journalists that a number of issues were discussed.





The meeting deliberated the proposal to replicate EduMarshals Project at the state level, how to harness traffic management System at the state level as well as the TV/Radio Rates Collection Project.





Yari said: “This is our first meeting in the new secretariat of the NGF and we receive briefings from the Minister of Trade on the Agreement Establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).





”We looked at and deliberated on the best way for Nigeria to benefit from the agreement that was signed.





“We also received briefings from the Metrological Centre with focus on Nigeria as a whole on expected rainfall pattern so that we can make proper planning for our farmers.





‘’We also received briefings on Stamp Duty Revenue from a consortium of consultants and we set up a three-member committee consisting of governors of Ogun, Niger and Akwa Ibom states, to find out how we can benefit from the stamp duty revenue received over the years.





“At the same time we got briefings from the Traffic Management; we observed that it helps in two areas. One to get revenue generated and two, to help insecurity,





“Most of the countries in the world when you have your car, whenever it is stolen, it can be identified easily through that process.





“We are trying to import that system in Nigeria so that Nigerian people can benefit from it.





“This is what is done all over the world. When a car is stolen, it can be identified easily and also on the issue of revenue generation.”