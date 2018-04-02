The Deeper Christian Life Ministry has said lack of true Christianity is the basis of the problem of corruption in the country.The church made the declaration at a briefing to mark the end of its Easter retreat, tagged, ‘Heirs of the Kingdom.’The four-day programme, which was broadcast live to other locations in Africa and beyond, held at the Deeper Life Conference Centre on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.The camp commandant, Pastor Andrew Umoru, said the retreat was impactful.He said, “The message was clear on how to be heirs of the kingdom. It goes beyond believing in Christ or attending a local church. It is about having faith in Christ and genuine repentance; it’s about having a new life; a life that transforms society.“We have heard a lot about corruption in Nigeria. But we know that true Christianity brings the difference. And that was what the retreat was all about it. It was about teaching believers to shine as light and being different from the unbelievers. They should not embezzle money in their offices and they should live according to the testimony and have good consciences when they are in authority, and deliver a different path to society.”The Lagos moderator, Pastor Bayo Oyeyemi, said the problem of insecurity in Nigeria could also be addressed if people returned to God.