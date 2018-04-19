David Adeleke, an Afropop singer better known as Davido, has paid for the surgery of an airport worker.





The Nigerian singer made this known on Wednesday by sharing a video of a group of people holding placards and chanting praises of thanks to him.





The video was shared on his Instagram Story.





The cardboard signs that were held up to the singer had inscriptions like ‘Omo Baba Olowo, Thank You, N15 million no be joke‘ and ‘Davido we love you’.





The FIA singer captioned the video: “Aww I payed(sic) for the surgery of a lady that works at the airport and they did this to thank me. So cute.”





Davido, son of a billionaire businessman and nephew of a senator, is known for his philanthropic gestures. He has over time paid the tuition of several persons who sought assistance on social media.





In 2017, he offered financial assistance and a scholarship to Utibe, a five-year-old boy who went viral for singing ‘IF’, his hit song.





A few weeks ago, he donated $5000 (N1,800,000) to a Rwandan music school.





“I love Africa, and that’s why I told my boy before I stood up here… that I am going to donate $5000 to you,” Davido had told the music students.





The singer is one of the highest nominated artistes for the 2018 Headies awards.