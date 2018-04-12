Controversial On-Air Personality (OAP), Daddy Freeze has again attacked the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, over his preaching on ‘Tithe.Pastor Adeboye during the April edition of the Holy Ghost Service at the Redemption Camp, advised pastors of his church to warn their parishioners about the dangers of ignoring tithing.The cleric was quoted as saying, “Make it clear to them…Anyone who is not paying his tithe is not going to heaven, full stop”,Reacting to this, Freeze wondered if Adeboye has his senses in check. He, however, said, ”tithing is an unprofitable venture because it is the LAW and it brings curses.Freeze Wrote, ”Is this for real? If it is, are this man’s senses still in his custody? Is this how hard this tithing issue is biting them? Do I sense desperation?Citing Philippians 3:19, he said, ”His son (Adeboye) came out the other day and said tithing has increased, does it look to you like it has?”How dare he curse people with hell? Let me show him the Bible today and teach him that tithing is what ensures people of hell!”Jesus said love your neighbor as yourself, yet they disobey Jesus by building schools their neighbors can’t attend, often with their neighbors contribution. How can you disobey Jesus and tell me to obey Malachi?”Christianity deserves an apology for this unscriptural doctrines and teaching.”Let me tell you guys the real truth, tithing is an unprofitable venture because it is the LAW and it brings curses, especially when you don’t obey the entire law.”