Samuel Melaye, younger brother of Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, has been remanded in Kuje prison, Abuja.





Samuel was remanded in prison by a chief magistrate’s court in Mpape, after being arraigned for alleged criminal conspiracy.





The police charged him and three others — Amaefula David, Pius Inyang and Mohammed Wazari — after they were named in the escape incident involving Melaye.





Melaye had reportedly jumped out of a police vehicle conveying him to a court in Kogi state.





He was being taken to court over allegations that he supplied arms to some arrested crime suspects.





His attempted escape is said to have followed an ambush of the police vehicle by suspected thugs.





The police charged them with criminal conspiracy, obstruction of public servant from performing his lawful duties, abatement and assault on police officers.





They pleaded not guilty to the charges but a failed plea by the defence counsel, Nkem Okoro, could not scale through after being opposed by the police.





The presiding magistrate then ordered that the four be remanded in prison until Monday, April 30, the adjourned date for ruling on the bail application.





Samuel made the headlines in 2016 over an alleged attempt to impose him as chairman of the National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum (NASSLAF).





The body comprises aides of senators and members of the house of representatives.





Moses, another brother of Melaye, was arrested on Monday when the police laid a siege to the residence of the legislator.





Moses was arrested alongside his friend and Melaye’s driver.