A Kogi high court has issued a bench warrant against Ade Obege, one of the five persons charged over the alleged attempt to assassinate Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west.





Fola Ajayi, the presiding judge, issued the arrest warrant following Obege’s absence at their trial on Friday.





The five accused were alleged to have attempted to assassinate Melaye during an attack on his residence in Kogi, in April last year.





No reason was given for the absence of Obege in court.





Lough Simon, the prosecuting counsel, was also not in court — because of his father’s death, according to Samuel Ikutanwa, who held the brief of him.





Ayo Jonathan, Obege’s counsel, told the court that his client was last seen on March 22, when he appeared for his trial.





Ikutanwa urged the court to issue a bench warrant against the second accused since there no reason was given for his absence.





The judge granted the request, and also ordered that summons be served on his sureties.





The case was adjourned till May 14 and May 15 for hearing.