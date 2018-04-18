The White House was on Tuesday thrown into mourning following the death of former First Lady, Barbara Bush.

Barbara Bush’s death was announced in a statement by her husband and former President, George Bush Snr.





According to the statement, she died in Houston, Texas after battling congestive heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.





Trump, in his tribute to Bush made note of her contributions to literacy in the country by helping children and adults learn to read and write.





His statement read “President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump join the nation in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush.As a wife, mother, grandmother,military spouse and former First lady.





“Mrs. Bush was an advocate of the American family.





“Amongst her greatest achievements was recognizing the importance of literacy as a fundamental family value that requires nurturing and protection. She will be long remembered for her strong devotion to country and family, both of which she served unfailingly well.”





However, there was a slight controversy over Trump’s statement on Bush’s death as the statement from the Office of the Press Secretary paying tribute to Bush was dated April 17, 2017, rather than 2018 — the current year.





This caused a stir online as Americans berated the competence of the White House. Some felt it was a necessary jab as Barbara Bush and Trump were not in good terms before her death.





Barbara Bush had once said “I don’t know how some women voted for Trump.”









Meanwhile, here are some reactions gathered from twitter:





@Mermtm “So you cropped out the wrong date instead of fixing it. You are lazy AF.





@Mark_earnest “Now with more cropping to cover the date mistake. Freaking amateur hour, everything Trump touches.





@Yvonne “Maybe, just maybe #StableGenius, if you read what you post before you press send you wouldn’t have to look more ridiculous than you alreasy do. Jesus Christ man





@palmerreport “You posted this earlier with the wrong date on it. Then you deleted it and posted it again. Is there anything you can’t screw up? Also, Barbara Bush hated you and thought you were disgusting.





@hainesr “Probability smart to leave. The date off this one so you can’t possibly screw it up the second time. Not sure who is doing proofreading for you guys, but they should be fired.





@br0k3nhaloV2 “Omg you just cropped the date outta the first post so it doesn’t say April 17, 2017?! How lazy id the White House.”





@Mac2187 “Mrs. Bush would vomit at the thought of you even speaking her name. She was totally disgusted by you both. You both are the exact opposite of what she believed in and fought for. She was honest to the core and there was nothing slutty about her.”



