Former Chelsea manager and a friend to the current head coach, Gianluca Villa, has claimed that Antonio Conte “can’t wait to leave” the club.According to Vialli, his compatriot had become disillusioned with a lack of influence over the club’s transfer policy.Chelsea and Conte are widely expected to part ways at the end of this season, amid escalating public tensions with the club hierarchy that date back to last summer’s troubled transfer window.Vialli is confident that Conte will be hot in demand when he leaves Stamford Bridge, claiming his exit was certain after Sunday’s 3-1 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.“Conte can’t wait to leave Chelsea.“He can’t stand that they sell or buy players without consulting him. The truth is, Chelsea would like a manager who is more of a club man,” Vialli told Sky Sport Italia in his role as a pundit on the match