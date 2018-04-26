Perhaps, due to his strong opposition to President Buhari administration, some members of his constituency under the aegis of Coalition of Abia South Senatorial Movement, CASSM, have vowed to recall their Senator, Chief Enyinnaya Abaribe, saying he has woefully failed them.To show their seriousness, the group on Tuesday, in Aba, commenced the distribution of recall forms to the six council areas that make up the zone for collection of signatures.Addressing journalists at the venue where recall forms were distributed, the leader of the group, Prince Paul Ikonne said that Senator Abaribe has “woefully failed us”.One of the Speakers, Mr. Daniel Nwaeze, a lawyer, specifically accused Abaribe of “unleashing many attacks” on President Muhammadu Buhari.“We have gone far in his recall process. He is not performing. What he is doing at the National Assembly is not what we sent him to do. We never sent him there to go and insult the President even when he has not attracted any dividend of democracy to the constituency,” Nwaeze said.According to Ikonne, “we are here to commence the recall of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe because he has failed woefully, enough is enough.“We sent him to National Assembly to get projects and make good laws but the reverse is the case. He has failed woefully. Let him come home. We have our PVCs and with our PVCs we are going to recall him. The process starts now.“It is not a political party affair. I am of APC. We have APGA, APDA, PDP and other parties. It is about Abia South Senatorial zone. We are distributing recall forms to the six Local Government Areas that make up the district.“The six council areas are fully represented. We will gather again in the next 14 days to compile the result and take the forms to INEC,” Ikonne said.