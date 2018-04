Nigerian sprinter, Oluwatobilola Amusan, has won the Women’s 100 metres hurdles gold.Amusan picked the medal in a time of 12.68 seconds after running past Jamaica’s duo of Danielle Willimas and Yanique Thompson who finished on 12.78 and 12.97 seconds respectively.Team Nigeria has shot itself into 8th position on the 2018 Commonwealth Games medals table with eight gold, five silver and five bronze.