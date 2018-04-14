Nigerian duo of Odunayo Adekuoroye and Blessing Oborodudu both won gold medals on Friday in the women’s wrestling event at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.Fighting in the freestyle (57kg) class, Adekuoroye defeated Pooja Dhanda of India via victory by points decision, 7-5.It is now back-to-back gold medals for Adekuoroye who also won gold at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.On her part, Oborodudu, fighting in the freestyle (68kg) category, also secured a point decision win against Canada’s Danielle Lappage, winning 4-3.In the men’s freestyle (65kg), Amas Daniel of Nigeria overcame Vincent De Marinis in their bronze medal match.Despite both wrestlers tying at 4-4, Daniel was awarded the bout on technical rules.And in another bronze medal match, Soso Tamarau of Nigeria was not so lucky as he lost on points decision, 2-1 to Cypriot’s Alexios Kaouslidis.Following the feat of the wrestlers, Team Nigeria now have eight gold, five silver and five bronze medals, bringing their total medal haul at this year’s Games to 18.