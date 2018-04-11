President of the Senate , Bukola Saraki, has said the Committee on Appropriations is expected to present a harmonised report on the 2018 Appropriation Bill next week.The Senate committees have been given till Friday to present their reports on the 2018 budget proposal by the Federal Government ’ s Ministries , Departments and Agencies .Saraki made the announcement at the plenary on Tuesday after reading a letter from the Chairman , Senate Committee on Appropriations , Senator Danjuma Goje , who asked the standing committees to submit their reports to his committee for compilation and harmonisation.The letter read in part , “ Final announcement : Appropriation sub - committees are hereby informed that the submission and defence of budget report has been extended to Friday , 13th of April , 2018 . Please note that there will be no further extension of time , as the committee will take appropriate decisions on the budgets of the MDAs . ”In his remark , the Senate President said , “Distinguished colleagues , particularly chairmen , just to re - echo this communication from the chairman of Appropriations , Friday is the deadline. And chairman of Appropriations , you must submit your report to us next week . So , by Friday , there cannot be further extension. ”“All the chairmen of committees that have still not submitted their reports , after Friday , Appropriations must not take any report from any chairman ; just go ahead and do your report , and bring it before us by next week . ”