The Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Roggers Nicholas has disclosed that a combined security operation in the theatre have successfully repelled an attempt by Boko Haram to enter Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.According to Gen. Rogers who issued a statements in Maiduguri and made available to newsmen in Maiduguri said the opeation was carried out by Airforce, Police, Civil Defence, and the Civilian Joint Task Force.The Statement reads; “Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have in the late hours of today, Thursday 26 April 2018 successful repelled Boko Haram Terrorist incursion in the outskirt of Jidari Polo area of Maiduguri.“Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE with the support of the Air Task Force, Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and other security agencies including the Civilian Joint Task Force quickly mobilised to the area and cleared the terrorists incursion.“The troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE are currently in pursuit of the Boko Haram Terrorists and have dominated the area while also patrolling the general area of Jidari. Therefore, the general public and residents of the area that have earlier flee are enjoined to return to their residence. They are further encourage to report any suspicious persons to security agencies currently patrolling the area”.It was learnt that Boko Haram terrorists at about 5.30pm launched a daring attack to enter Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.Residents said the insurgents engaged in a heavy exchange of fire with security agencies from Molai village along Damboa Biu road.Aliyu a staff of NTA Maiduguri informed that they have been stocked in the office as all access roads have been blocked by security.Another resident who spoke from a heavy hold up in town said they have been locked down by traffic as many residents are hurriedly going home.The army in Maiduguri had earlier called on the residents of Maiduguri to remain indoors and not panic.Colonel Kingsley Samuel, Deputy Director Army Public Relations in a statement made available to newsmen in Maiduguri assured that the situation s under control, while calling on the public to be vigilant.The statement reads; “The general public is please requested not to panic and discountenance rumours of Boko Haram presence.“You are further enjoined to please remain at home and be vigilant. The security situation in Maiduguri is under control”.Jidari Polo remains a major a battle ground where Boko Haram has severally made frantic attempts to lunch attack on Maiduguri but have always repelled by the military.The area has also been an entry point for suicide bombers into Maiduguri metropolis.