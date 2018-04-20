A group of Christian Leaders under the auspices of United Christian Leaders Eagle Eyes Forum (UCLEEF), has declared a 30 day prayer and fasting to stop President Muhammadu Buhari from winning the 2019 Presidential election and sending him into what they described as forceful retirement.The Christian group who presented a copy of the Holy Bible to President Buhari during the count down to the 2015 Presidential election asked Nigerians irrespective of religious, ethnic and political inclinations to “awake and save our dear nation” as it is the citizenry that have the power, right and choice to make the country great again.Addressing a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, Chairman of the Forum. Pastor Aminchi Habu said there was every indications that if President Buhari is re-elected in 2019, the country will continue to slide backward, asking Nigerians to expect more failures from the president.According to him, what the country needs to end the high level of social decadence and lack of development in the country was to elect a leader with a vision and the mindset to make the nation greatHe said: “The president knows that he has nothing you offer this country. So, he should just maintain his integrity by keeping to his word of doing only one term.“He failed already and will surely fail again because nothing will change. It will still be the same group of people. Just because engine oil makes a car run smoothly doesn’t mean it can revive an engine that knocks.“The president is not a leader anymore but has turned to a ruler. A leader put his people first while a ruler only thinks about himself. Right now Mr President is not thinking about the masses but himself only. He just wants to remain in power and not you serve thus country because he cannot.“We cannot continue like this and that is why we are urging Nigerians to vote massively against him and retire him forcefully. He has nothing to offer again. Mr President is known for blaming others for his failures. He blames the PDP girl the economic problems in the country and now he is blaming late Gaddafi for the insecurity problems in the country,” he quipped.Pastor Aminchi noted that 30-day prayers and fasting had commenced by both Christian and Muslim faithfuls for a true leader to emerge out of the many aspirants, stressing: “I indulge each and every citizen of this country to awake and save our dear nation. We all have the power, the right and the choice to make the right and wise decision so that Nigeria will be great again.“What Nigeria needs is a leader with vision and a mindset to make this nation great. Nigeria needs a leader not a ruler. Someone who is bold enough to see failure and turn it to success not someone who will see failure and blame others for it.“That is why we as a Christian forum with some of our Muslim brothers with like mindset have entered into prayers and fasting that before we reach the middle of the year, that is June, a true leader will emerge out of the many aspirants”.He said further that “the APC are claiming that PDP failed and is the cause of all the failure in this present government. Well how can the government perform effectively when all those that are suppose to help it work better are among those that make the previous government failed. It’s like buying a new car and instead of using a new engine oil you decided to use the condemned one from your old car, you cannot blame the car if it develop fault.“And now we hear the president blaming Gaddafi for all the killings happening in the country, well it’s not surprising because the president is known for blaming others for his failure. He blames PDP for the economic problems in the country and now he is blaming Gaddafi a dead man for the insecurity problems.“Next he will blame car manufacturers for all the accidents happening in our roads due to how bad the roads are, or even blame Text books authors for the failure In our academic system, or blame Kanji dam for the electricity problem.“Even if those people are from outside the country it is still the fault of the president as the commander in chief of the armed forces of Nigeria. He closed those places that are supposed to be open like the border of Cotonou and live so many loop holes for infiltration. It is just as a man having a house, you didn’t fenced it and decided not to close your doors and windows at night without any security.“You can’t blame anybody if armed robbers enter and create havoc in your house and of cause no one will pity you cause you brought it upon yourself due to your carelessness and negligence. Since the president don’t know how to protect the country, he should not blame anyone for his inability to keep his children safe as the father of the nation.”