Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has replied all the criticisms that have been coming her way after she questioned former US presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, about why her Twitter bio begins with “Wife” on Wednesday.Since the report, several persons from different spheres of the Nigerian society have been condemning her feminism.However, Adichie took to her verified Facebook page to write a lengthy post detailing her stance on the matter.The author interviewed Hillary Clinton at the PEN World Voices Festival lecture in Manhattan on Sunday night and one of her questions bothered on why the former FLOTUS twitter bio begins with “Wife.”Adichie wanted to know if it was Clinton’s choice to first be identified in relation to her husband, and if so, why.“When you put it like that, I’m going to change it,” she laughed; before adding that women should be able to celebrate both their personal and professional achievements.