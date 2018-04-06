A coalition of civil society group, OurMumuDonDo, led by Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charlyboy, on Friday demanded the the prosecution of former Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, over his rigging claim.

The coalition during a visit to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Abuja, said Mantu should be prosecuted for electoral malpractices.





In a letter to the INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmood, the Charlyboy-led coalition said Mantu should be arraigned for allegedly “subverting the will of the people during several elections.”





The letter reads, “This is a good opportunity for the electoral commission to demonstrate its resolve to prosecute electoral offenders as a deterrent to others.”





“As we have mentioned in our previous engagements with the INEC, the number of Nigerians going to the polling booths has been in a consistent decline since 2003 and the reason for this, among other disturbing factors, is the downright rigging of elections — a vile act which blatantly infringes on the right of the Nigerian people to freely exercise their franchise.





“It is therefore imperative that the electoral umpire, the INEC, the Attorney-General of the Federation, and the law enforcement agencies, rise to this clarion call to prosecute Senator Mantu and all his accomplices.”





The former Senate President had said he helped the PDP rig elections by bribing officials of INEC as well as security agents.

“Let me tell you one thing, yes I did. I am now confessing the truth.





“What do I need? I don’t have to go and change election… but you know, when you provide money, you give money to INEC boys to help you, if they see any chance, they should favour you. You (also) provide money to the security,” he said.