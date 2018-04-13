Liverpool will play Roma in the Champions League semi-finals, with Bayern Munich facing Real Madrid.The Reds, who overcame Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals, will host Roma on 24 or 25 April before the return leg on 1 or 2 May.Arsenal will face Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semi-finals, while Red Bull Salzburg meet Marseille.The Gunners will play the first leg at home on Thursday, 26 April, with the second leg a week later on 3 May.The Champions League final will be held in Kiev, Ukraine on Saturday, 26 May.The Europa League final will be in Lyon, France on Wednesday, 16 May, with the winner guaranteed a place in next season's Champions League.