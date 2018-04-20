Reno Omokri, former aide to Ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan says Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate Cee-c is better than President Muhammadu Buhari.





Omokri made the remarks in reaction to a statement by Femi Adesina, where he defended Buhari’s controversial statement made at the Commonwealth Business Forum.





Buhari, while delivering a keynote address at the Commonwealth Business Forum in London yesterday, was quoted to have said that most Nigerian youths want everything free without doing anything.





But Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, clarified that his principal was referring to some Nigerian youths and not all.





Reacting, however, Omokri stated that Cee-c is better than Buhari because she realized her mistake and apologized, unlike the president.





He stated that the presidency should have apologised to Nigerians instead of issuing such ‘Imbecillic’ statement.





On his Twitter page, he wrote, “Cee-C is even better than Buhari. At least after insulting Tobi, she realized her error and apologized.





“Rather than apologize after calling Nigerian youths lazy, Buhari justifies it. If Cee-C is worthy of eviction, Buhari is thrice as worthy and should be evicted from Aso Rock!





“Instead of that imbecilic statement from @Femi Adesina that Buhari meant a lot of Nigerian youths are lazy but not all of them, what the Presidency should have done is just apologized to Nigeria’s youth.





” A weakness becomes a wickedness when you justify what you should apologize for.”