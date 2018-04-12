Olawale Salami, the Director of Research, Programmes and Documentation of the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), is dead.His death was announced by Aghagbobi Ikenna, CACOL’s Assistant Programmes Officer (APO), Media and Publications.Aghagbobi in a statement on Wednesday announced that Salami died at the Summit Hospital, Shasha, Lagos, after a brief illness.He disclosed that Salami took ill while preparing for work and died about 5.30pm the same day after efforts to resuscitate him by the medical team were unsuccessful.“The late Salami, who celebrated his 50th birthday less than two weeks earlier, was one of the first to believe that the establishment of CACOL would thrive despite that other comrades expressed their fears and disbelief in the struggl,” Aghagbobi said.