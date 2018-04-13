Despite the renewed attacks on some communities in Benue by herdsmen, a chieftain of the APC in the state, Dr Joseph Orkar, is optimistic that President Muhammadu Buhari will provide an enduring solution to the crises.Speaking on Friday in Makurdi, Orkar, immediate past Deputy Chairman of the party in the state, said the crises would not continue to linger on "as solutions will soon be found".“The president has promised to provide a solution to it and we just have to wait for that solution,” he advised.He said the attacks on rural communities were condemnable but assured that ” very soon they will become a thing of the past”.Orkar said the president’s delay in combating the herders attacks was not tantamount to unwillingness to deal with the situation but an act of deliberate planning.“As a Tiv man in Benue, where the attacks are worse hit, it is painful but I assure you, the president will find a solution to it, it will not continue like this; we can’t say the killings have erased his achievements in other areas.“Remember where we are coming from, you need to know the quantum of rot and decay that was in the system before Mr president took over, its not easy dealing with the issues but the man is doing his best,” he said.He said the APC would adhere strictly to its guidelines on the conduct of congresses and shun impunity to ensure the election of credible state officers to handle party affairs.He said Gov Samuel Ortom was still the best candidate for the APC in the state and lambasted those criticizing him as been unfair to him.According to him, if by 2019, they was another aspirant with better credentials than Ortom, he will support such person.Orkar commended the agricultural programs of the Federal Government saying, they impacted positively on the food value chain.The party chieftain pointed out that more farmers were engaged in local production of crops which has brought down massive importation of food into the country.” Local rice production has increased thereby leading to massive decline in rice importation during this administration,” he explained.