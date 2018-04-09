An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Bayelsa, Mr Austin Febo, said President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration to seek re-election should not stop presidential primaries in the party ahead of 2019 polls.He told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone shortly after the president’s declaration was announced that it was good and welcomed as it had ended speculations on the issue.Buhari announced his intention to seek a second term at a closed-door meeting of National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party on Monday in Abuja.Febo, who was a governorship aspirant in Bayelsa in 2015, said “it is expected that the president will like to complete the projects before him.“However, his declaration should not close the door for some people who will like to contest the position of the president on APC platform in 2019.“It is good that the APC keeps its doors open as this will be a demonstration of democracy at work.“It will also provide a level-playing ground as much as promote stability of the party.“There are people who may want to test their popularity; so, the declaration should not shut them out.“Let the party conduct its primaries in spite of this declaration by the president to seek re-election because this will foster fairness and create room for fairness.’’