Reno Omokri, former New Media aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration of his intention to rerun for president in the 2019 election.


Omokri, a staunch critic of the Buhari administration, compared Buhari’s chances of being re-elected to the height of Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

According to him, Buhari has treated Nigerians as ‘fools’ by declaring his bid for second term despite the inability of his supporters to list projects initiated and completed by the current administration.

The former presidential spokesman wrote on Twitter, “It is a good thing that it was @Elrufai who announced President @MBuhari’s second term because his chances of re-election is as tall as El-Rufai.

“A man whose supporters can’t declare one thing he has initiated and completed has declared us all fools by this 2nd term declaration.”

