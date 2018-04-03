The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, yesterday revealed why his principal will never join issues with former president Olusegun Obasanjo despite his criticisms.

After writing a scathing letter to President Buhari on January 23, advising Buhari against seeking re-election, Obasanjo on Monday criticised Buhari while hosting the New Nigeria Group at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun state, stressing that the president has a “poor understanding” of the dynamics of internal politics and warned Nigerians against reinforcing failure by re-electing him in 2019.





Responding during a telephone conversion with Channels Television, Adesina stated that Obasanjo was Buhari’s superior in the military, and as such, the president “will never join issues” with him. The thing I will like us to establish is that President Muhammadu Buhari will never join issues with former president, Olusegun Obasanjo”.





“Former president Obasanjo was his superior in the military. President Buhari was a minister under his military regime, so president Buhari will never join issues with him.”





The presidential spokesman maintained that Obasanjo’s comments are “not different” from the letter he wrote to Buhari in January, stating that, “what former president Obasanjo has just said is not different from what he said in his letter of January 23 and an adequate response has been given to that letter by the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed.





“The response that Alhaji Mohammed gave to that letter suffices for whatever Obasanjo has said. It’s an opinion and the thing about opinions is that they are free.”



