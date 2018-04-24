President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

This was contained in a Twitter post by Buhari’s aide, Bashir Ahmad.





The statement reads, “President @MBuhari is in meeting with Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen at the State House, Abuja.”





As at the time of filling this report, the reason for the meeting was not disclosed.