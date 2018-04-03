President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed-door meeting with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

One of the controversies currently rocking the party is the tenure extension for the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led National Working Committee, NWC.