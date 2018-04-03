 Buhari in closed-door meeting with APC governors | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Buhari in closed-door meeting with APC governors

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed-door meeting with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.
 

The meeting is being held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although the reason for the meeting is still unknown, it may have been convened to address crisis within the party.

One of the controversies currently rocking the party is the tenure extension for the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led National Working Committee, NWC.

