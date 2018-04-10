Kingsley Moghalu, a presidential aspirant, says President Muhammadu Buhari has a record of increasing poverty and insecurity in Nigeria.





Moghalu said this in reaction to Buhari’s announcement that he would seek a second term in office.





The president made his ambition known at the national executive council meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





In a statement issued on Tuesday, Moghalu said he is offering Nigerians a competent and effective leadership — different from what Buhari has given Nigerians.





He said in contrast to Buhari’s record, he has a vision of “something new, bold and different” for the country.





“President Muhammadu Buhari has every right to seek a second term in office if his political party nominates him. It will be up to Nigerians to judge his performance track record so far,” he said.





“In contrast with that record of increasing poverty and insecurity in our country I offer my vision of something new, bold and different.





“I offer a new kind of competent, inclusive and effective leadership that will truly usher Nigeria into the 21st century and build a better future for our children and youth.”





He said if elected president of Nigeria in 2019, he will lead a government that will unite Nigeria and build a “stable and secure nation, reverse extreme poverty and high unemployment with effective economic management, and restore Nigeria’s standing in the world.





“My government will establish a productive innovation-led economy that reduces dependence on oil revenues, establish a public-private venture capital fund with a minimum capital of N500 billion (with private sector co-investment to fund could attain a size of N1 trillion) to create jobs by investing in new businesses by unemployed youth, reform the Nigerian police force by recruiting, training and equipping a minimum of 1.5 million persons with improved remuneration to create safe and secure communities.





“My government will empower women with a 50:50 gender parity policy in political appointments, and initiate a constitutional restructuring of Nigeria to restore true federalism for stability and prosperity.”