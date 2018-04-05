The Senate has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of $1 billion for the procurement of arms.





President Buhari had on Wednesday approved the release of $1 billion for the procurement of security equipment to be used in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists.





But the lawmakers had taken a swipe at the presidency, saying the sum could not be released without its approval.





The senate said the powers to approve such money does not belong to the President.





Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Senator Ben Murray- Bruce, PDP, Bayelsa East told Vanguard that the presidency cannot spend such amount of money until the National Assembly approved it.





Bruce said, “It has not been approved, it is simply the choice of words, the presidency or the executive cannot spend a single kobo on such a mission unless the National Assembly approves that.









“It is only when the Senate or the National Assembly approves that, that the executive can go ahead to spend such money.





“The executive can only recommend and not to approve.”