Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters and a presidential aspirant, says President Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to the UK is an indication that he has left Aso Rock.





Speaking at town hall meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, Sowore said Buhari is not returning to power when he comes back to the country.





He asked why the media team of the president did not include the date of the president’s return to the country in the statement issued on Buhari’s departure.





“As I was coming into Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari was leaving. I said to myself this man is packing out and I am packing in. Typically when the man is travelling abroad, even when they want to lie about it, they will tell you a date of arrival,” Sowore said.





“Their press release this time did not specify a date of arrival, you can check it out – you know I’m still in the media business right? Because they know he will not be coming back – he may come back literally, he’s not coming back to power.





“And one thing I was told when I arrived Abuja is that I should be careful; there is nothing to be careful about; you are talking to the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2019.”





The publisher wondered why senators would earn N13 million every month in running costs.





“When we were fighting for democracy in the 90s some of these bozos were hiding under their beds. You can imagine one lazy senator will be taking N13 million every month. That is the salary of 740 civil servants earning N18, 000 every month,” he said.