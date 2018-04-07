President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday congratulated a former President of the Senate and Senator representing Zone C Constituency of Benue State, David Alechenu Mark, on his 70th birthday.In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President felicitated with the family, friends and political associates of the former military officer, who served the country variously as a governor, minister and Senate President.The statement read, “As Senator Mark turns a septuagenarian, the President commends the maturity, stability and focused legislation that he instituted in the upper chamber during the eight years he served as Senate President, and the dutifulness that culminated in the passing of many bills.“President Buhari believes the wealth of experience that Senator Mark had gathered over the years will be most useful for the development of the country, especially in sustaining peace across the country.“The President prays that the almighty God will grant the former Senate President longer life, good health and wisdom to continue serving his people and the country.”