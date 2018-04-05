President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday congratulated Julius Bio on his election as the new President of Sierra Leone after the presidential election run-off on March 31.In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President commended the people of Sierra Leone on the successful conduct of the presidential election run-off as well as the parliamentary and local council elections held on March 7, 2018.With the elections concluded and following the trend of peaceful elections in West Africa recently, Buhari urged all stakeholders in Sierra Leone to work together for the peace, security and development of the country.He also enjoined all those with grievances over the outcome of the elections to seek constitutional means of resolving them.The President stressed that nothing should be done to endanger the peace and stability of the country in particular and the sub-region in general.The statement read, “The Nigerian leader salutes the resilient spirit of Sierra Leoneans, who have clearly demonstrated their ability to manage their own affairs and consolidate on the country’s progress after a post-conflict era.“The President also commends the immediate past president, Ernest Bai Koroma, for his commitment to a credible electoral process and spirited efforts at bringing stability and positive changes to the nation during his presidency.“President Buhari looks forward to working with President Bio for the growth, prosperity and stability of their nations, and West Africa.”