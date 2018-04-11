The Niger Delta Peoples Movement (NDPM) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring interest to seek a second term in office in 2019.





The association’s Director-General, Mr Oviebor Okeh, said on Tuesdy in Port Harcourt said the NDPM’s Coordinator, Mrs Ibifuro Thompson-Tatua described the move as timely and a welcome development as a lot of Nigerians had been waiting for Buhari’s declaration.





Okeh said the declaration had finally laid to rest speculations surrounding the president’s interest and silenced some individuals of interest calling on him not to contest.





“The president is a leader that has placed the nation on the path of dignity among the comity of nations and doing great in ensuring a better Nigeria amid glaring challenges.





“So, the declaration is very important as it will guarantee consolidation on the gains recorded by this administration in all sectors,’’ he said in a statement.





The director-general promised that the organisation would mobilise support for Buhari’s re-election bid and make it a reality to achieve the Nigeria of their dream.





“We therefore, call on all well-meaning Nigerians to give their support to him for the greater good of all and a better nation at large.





“We wish our president well in this journey and assure him of our total support for the victory ahead,’’ he said.