The British Prime Minister, Theresa May, on Tuesday in London urged countries that had made laws banning same-sex marriage to change their stand.She described such laws as outdated legislations.May made the call while addressing leaders at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting holding in the British capital.Nigeria is one of the Commonwealth nation’s that have promulgated laws against same-sex marriage.May promised her country’s support for any country that would revoke the law.She said three countries that had earlier made such laws recently revoked them and advised others to emulate them.She said no one should make any law persecuting or discriminating against another person on account of who the person chooses to love.The Prime Minister recalled that the last Commonwealth meeting resolved to float an organisation that would promote the interest of gays, lesbians and transgenders.She said, “Recent years have brought welcome progress. The three nations that have most recently decriminalised same-sex relationships are all Commonwealth members, and since the heads of government last met, the Commonwealth has agreed to accredit its first organisation for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.“Yet there remains much to do. Nobody should face persecution or discrimination because of who they are or who they love. And the UK stands ready to support any Commonwealth member wanting to reform outdated legislation that makes such discrimination possible, because the world has changed. When, in 1953, the newly-crowned Queen Elizabeth set off on a tour of the Commonwealth, she travelled by air, sea and land on a journey that took more than five months.“Today, many members of the Youth Forum have only ever known a time in which they can instantly converse with one another regardless of where in the world they live.“Unlike previous generations, today’s young people don’t need an organisation like the Commonwealth to connect them. They can build their own bridges, forge their own links, mastermind and run their own campaigns.“If the Commonwealth is to endure in such a world, we must demonstrate our relevance and purpose anew. We must show what the Commonwealth is capable of and this summit can be the moment where that change begins to happen.”May also stated that her country was investing £44m for improving the abilities of member-nations to independently curb any menace of natural disasters in their countries.