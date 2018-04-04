The 24 governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, have agreed with President Muhammadu Buhari that APC constitution should be respected in electing a new National Working Committee, NWC, members for the party.





This was disclosed by the Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari after Buhari met with some of the governors.





President Buhari had at the party’s National Executive Committee’s meeting last week declared as illegal, a proposal for the extension of the tenure of the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led NWC of the party.





Yari said, “We consulted and all the 24 governors of the APC are in the same page with Mr. President that we are going to respect our party constitution, we are going to respect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





“So, therefore, we collectively agreed that we will have congresses at all levels – local, state and national.”





