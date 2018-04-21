Suspected Fulani herdsmen between Friday and early hours of Saturday invaded six communities in Saghev council ward of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State where ten persons have been reportedly killed.The communities attacked, according to locals who spoke to our correspondent through the telephone include; Tse Abi, Tse Ginde, Tse Peviv, Tse Ikyo, Agenke and Gbenke.The locals who did not want to be mentioned said that the attack on the area started late on Friday and extended till the early hours of Saturday.The suspected herdsmen were said to have stormed the villages in military uniforms shooting indiscriminately and setting houses ablaze.One of the locals said, “This is the second time since yesterday (Friday) these herdsmen would be attacking these villages, as I am talking to you ten dead bodies have been recovered.’“As am talking to you, (around 2.04pm), gunshots still rent the air, while several houses have been burnt down.”The attack is coming barely two days after the state acting governor, Benson Abounu, raised the alarm of planned attacks on five communities in the state.The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Terver Akase, who confirmed the attacks on the affected communities said, “I can confirm that Fulani herdsmen last night (Friday) and earlier today (Saturday) invaded Saghev Ward of Guma Local Government Area, Benue State and killed many innocent persons.“The attacked communities are Tse-Abi, Tse-Ginde, Tse-Peviv, Tse-Ikyo, Agenke and Gbenke.“Ten corpses have so far been recovered with many others injured. The armed herdsmen also burnt numerous houses, shops and other property in the area.“This mindless attack was unprovoked, and we urge security agencies to arrest the herdsmen behind the killings for prosecution”, said Akase.But the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP, Moses Yamu, said he was yet to receive such report and asked to be given time to find out the situation of things from the council Divisional Police Officer.