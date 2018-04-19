The mace of the upper legislative chamber which was stolen by suspected thugs on Wednesday has been returned.





Uche Anichukwu, spokesman of deputy senate president Ike Ekweremadu, made this known in a statement on Thursday.





The thugs had invaded the senate and made away with the mace but it was later recovered by the police.





Joshak Habila, deputy inspector general of police (DIG), operation, returned it to the national assembly at about 11:35am.





It was received by the clerk of the national assembly.





More to follow…