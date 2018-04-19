There is a huge presence of security operatives in and around the National Assembly Complex on Thursday, following the invasion of the Senate chamber with snatching of the mace by thugs on Wednesday.Apart from the presence of more policemen, soldiers were also deployed to guard the premises.The sergeants-at-arms also conducted stricter checks on workers and guests going in.Some soldiers and policemen stationed at the lobby adjoining the Senate and House of Representatives’ chambers‎ had a brief argument over their responsibilities in the protection of the area.The Divisional Police Officer of the National Assembly Division, Mr. A Sulu-Gambari, however intervened in the matter and resolved the conflict.The lobby was later cordoned off.