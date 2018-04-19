Apart from the presence of more policemen, soldiers were also deployed to guard the premises.
The sergeants-at-arms also conducted stricter checks on workers and guests going in.
Some soldiers and policemen stationed at the lobby adjoining the Senate and House of Representatives’ chambers had a brief argument over their responsibilities in the protection of the area.
The Divisional Police Officer of the National Assembly Division, Mr. A Sulu-Gambari, however intervened in the matter and resolved the conflict.
The lobby was later cordoned off.
