The alleged victim of sex-for-mark, Monica Osagie, is currently appearing before the committee raised by the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, to probe the allegations against Prof. Richard Akindele.The committee is sittng at the Pro-Chabellor’s Lodge on the campus but only Osagie and her lawyer were allowed into the venue which is manned by the OAU security personnel.Journalists and some members of the National Human Rights Commission were barred from attending the sitting.Read also: Sex-for-mark: Protest as panel denies victim legal representationThe Vice Chancellor of the OAU, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, confirmed to our correspondent on the telephone that the lady is appearing before the committee.The VC said, ” The lady is appearing before the committee. Members of the committee told me that the lady came and she is appearing before them.”The university had suspended Akindele following the recommendation of the committee in their interim report.The committee said the lady failed to honour their invitation but her appearance now has settled the controversies surrounding that.