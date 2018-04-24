 BREAKING: Sex-for-mark victim, Monica Osagie, appears before OAU panel | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » BREAKING: Sex-for-mark victim, Monica Osagie, appears before OAU panel

12:27 PM 0
A+ A-
The alleged victim of sex-for-mark, Monica Osagie, is currently appearing before the committee  raised by the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, to probe the allegations against Prof. Richard Akindele.


The committee is sittng at the Pro-Chabellor’s Lodge on the campus but only Osagie and her lawyer were allowed into the venue which is manned by the OAU security personnel.

Journalists and some members of the National Human Rights Commission were barred from attending the sitting.

Read also: Sex-for-mark: Protest as panel denies victim legal representation

The Vice Chancellor of the OAU, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, confirmed to our correspondent on the telephone that the lady is appearing before the committee.

The VC said, ” The lady is appearing before the committee. Members of the committee told me that the lady came and she is appearing before them.”

The university had suspended Akindele following the recommendation of the committee in their interim report.

The   committee said the lady failed to honour their invitation but her appearance now has settled the controversies surrounding that.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top