The Senate has suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for 90 days over his comment that the amendment to the Electoral Act 2010 to reorder the sequence of polls in a general election was targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari.The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions had investigated Omo-Agege’s comment based on a petition by Senator Dino Melaye.The report by the committee, which was considered at the plenary on Thursday, had found the lawmaker guilty despite his apology to the chamber and recommended that he be suspended for 181 legislative days (one year).President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, however, pleaded that the duration of the suspension be reduced to 90 days (six months), which was unanimously granted.The Senate also resolved that Omo-Agege should withdraw a case he instituted against the chamber, while asking that the pro-Buhari ‘Parliamentary Support Group’ to be disbanded.