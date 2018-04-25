The Senate has adjourned plenary over the arrest and detention of Senator Dino Melaye by the Nigeria Police.The lawmakers, some of whom were emotional, took turns at the plenary on Wednesday to condemn the police for what they termed “inhuman treatment of Melaye by security operatives.”They also summoned the ‎Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to appear before them in plenary on Thursday to explain the circumstances surrounding the police operation.President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, lamented that he had not been able to reach the IG for 48 hours, describing it as “an insult to the legislature.”Saraki told the lawmakers that he had sent a delegation to the National Hospital, Abuja, where Melaye was being treated under the watch of policemen.The Deputy Majority Leader, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, briefing the lawmakers on the visit‎, said the police and the hospital had not been feeding Melaye for fear of being implicated.Na’Allah said the police and hospital’s management, however, asked that any volunteer could feed him, provided that they would taste the food first.He said they were also told that an undertaking must be signed for Melaye’s discharge from the hospital for better treatment elsewhere.The lawmakers, led by Saraki, have proceeded to the hospital.