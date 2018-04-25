Operatives of Special Anti Robbery Squad have stopped the delegation of the Senate from seeing Senator Dino Melaye who is receiving medical attention at the National Trauma Centre unit of the National Hospital, Abuja.

Journalists who followed the Senate delegation learnt that Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district was in a state of coma as at Wednesday morning.





Senators on the delegation are the deputy Senate leader, Bala Ibn’Nallah, Francis Alimekhena, Emmanuel Bwacha.





The National Trauma Unit of the hospital was heavily guarded by stern looking operatives of SARS.





The leader of SARS was identified as O. F. Onche who insisted that Senators cannot see Dino Melaye which according to him, was an order from above.





“Senator Bala Na’Allah: We are Senators and we are here to see Senator Dino.”





“SARS leader: I know you. You cannot see him now. It is an instruction.”





“Bala Na’Allah: Instructions from above?”





SARS leader: I said it is an instruction, may be you can see the medical director..”





The delegation left without seeing Dino.





Meanwhile, on their way back to the National Assembly, another senator intervened and they were called back.





Details shortly…