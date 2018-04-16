 BREAKING: President Buhari meets British PM Theresa May | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
President Muhammadu Buhari holds a discussion on Nigeria–British relations with Prime Minister, Theresa May today at 10, Downing Street, London.


This was contained in the verified Twitter handle of Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad.

Details of the meeting have yet to be made public.



